Tonight’s (Nov. 11) episode of Rampage featured two first round matches in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

First up was Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage. Some AEW fans were hopeful that Dante would get a deep run in the tourney when he was announced as one of the first two entrants. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Cage’s power was too much for Dante’s speed to overcome. Brian scored the win with his Weapon X finisher.

Bandido faced off with RUSH later in the show. The finish saw Jose the Assistant get involved and try to rip off Bandido’s mask. That prompted Dark Order’s John Silver to run out and neutralize Jose. RUSH was distracted by all this extracurricular nonsense and was rolled up by Bandido for the pin fall.

During the course of the match, AEW commentator Excalibur made sure to point out that Bandido is officially on the AEW roster. This news came after multiple recent rumors and reports indicated he signed a full-time deal with the promotion.

Tony Khan confirmed that Bandido is indeed signed with AEW:

Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!!



Now it's official: Bandido is ALL ELITE!



See you in Bridgeport at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1VfAOrWJkC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2022

The first round of the tournament won’t be finished until Ricky Starks goes one-on-one with Lance Archer. The winner of that match will face Brian Cage in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Bandido vs. Ethan Page is booked in the semifinal round on the other side of the bracket. That match is booked for Dynamite next Wednesday.

When the full tournament bracket was revealed last week, Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks was the popular pick to take place at Full Gear as the final match of the tournament. Is that how you still this one playing out, Cagesiders?