Christian gets the better of Jungle Boy again after accepting Full Gear gimmick match

By Cain A. Knight
There’s no way in hell that Jungle Boy’s feud with Luchasaurus was finished after just one match, especially when that one match ended with the babyface flat on his back.

On tonight’s (Nov. 11) episode of Rampage, the rematch was made official for AEW Full Gear 2022 on Nov. 19 in Newark, New Jersey. This time they’ll go at it inside a Steel Cage, which means Christian Cage won’t be able to interfere so easily and influence the outcome.

After Jungle convinced the heels to accept the match, Christian decided to verbally attack his parents again. That led to violence, and it didn’t end well for Boy:

Jungle Boy has to win the PPV rematch, right?

Here’s the updated lineup for Full Gear:

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World championship

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara for the ROH World title

• Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim Women’s championship

• The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW Tag titles

• Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship

• Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

• Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

• Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match

• World Title Eliminator Tournament finals

How do you like it so far, Cagesiders?

