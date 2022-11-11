Ricky Starks not cleared, AEW postpones World Title Eliminator match

Lance Archer attacked Ricky Starks on Dynamite Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

It was a way to add some heat to a World Title Eliminator Tournament that doesn’t have a ton — we should get some good wrestling from it, but the way the eight men in the field have been booked recently gives fans zero reason to think any of them have a chance against either current champ Jon Moxley or the man challenging him at Full Gear next weekend, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Most us also figured it meant we wouldn’t be getting Starks vs. Archer on Rampage tonight as AEW had announced. If you read our spoiler report, you knew it wasn’t happening as scheduled, but the company still hadn’t officially connected the kayfabe dots.

Now they have.

After @LanceHoyt’s attack at #AEWDynamite, @starkmanjones has not been cleared by medical to compete in TONIGHT’s #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, and his match has been postponed until next week. #AEWRampage airs TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/BHe7o2LHzG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2022

“Next week” should mean Dynamite. The finals of the tournament are set for Full Gear on Sat., Nov. 19, so the semis figure to be on the Rampage go home, meaning this lone remaining first round match will probably happen on Wednesday.

The winner of Starks vs. Archer will face the winner of tonight’s Brian Cage/Dante Martin bout. Ethan Page already advanced to the semi-finals, and gets the winner of tonight’s Bandido/RUSH first rounder. The winner will challenge either Mox or MJF at “Winter is Coming” on Weds., Dec. 14.

