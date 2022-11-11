CM Punk makes his first public appearance since All Out

Aside from some social media posts supporting his wife’s work, we haven’t heard from CM Punk since his explosive remarks at the All Out media scrum.

That changed last night (Nov. 10) when Punk went back to one of his other jobs — color commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, a regional mixed martial arts promotion that airs on UFC Fight Pass.

Punk joined his usual CFFC partner John Morgan to call the action from Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Perhaps notable? Unlike when Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks appeared at a Los Angeles Clippers game earlier this week, Punk was not billed as having any connection to All Elite Wrestling. That doesn’t really tell us anything that the rumor mill and the fact The Elite’s return is currently being promoted on AEW television hadn’t already made pretty clear, but...

After being introduced by Morgan on the broadcast, Punk did crack a joke that could have been a reference to “Brawl Out”. But it could also be interpreted as a general reference to his combat sports past:

“ive missed the fight but tonight im not gonna do that” tears rolled down my face pic.twitter.com/Hho8looH5f — ev (@cmsapphic) November 11, 2022

No word on how often Punk will call CFFC action going forward. He did it fairly regularly prior to his return to wrestling in August of 2021, but not much while working for AEW. Now that he’s said to be negotiating a buyout of his contract with Tony Khan’s company, his calendar may allow him to focus more on his MMA broadcasting career. Unless he signs with another wrestling company...