AEW’s The Bunny is starring in an upcoming Lifetime movie

It doesn’t feature as much A-list talent as The Iron Claw, or have the buzz of word-of-mouth horror sensation Terrifier 2. It won’t even be on broadcast television like East New York. But MJF, Chris Jericho & Miro have some company in the AEW-to-Hollywood green room.

The Bunny (real name Laura Dennis, formerly known as Impact’s Allie) has a role in an upcoming Lifetime movie, Bad Tenant. As you can see by the tweet, she’s also taking part in the local film commission’s campaign to promote the Florida Gulf Coast region where Bad Tenant is being shot to movie and television producers.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Bunny is one of the film’s stars. She’ll play a character called Axelle, a client of “a seemingly charming music manager who turns out to be a psychotic con man”. The music manager is the Bad Tenant of the title, renting a room and making the person who owns the home that room is in miserable.

The Bunny has been out of action since April. She revealed in June that she’s been dealing with an injury, but didn’t disclose what type or when she’ll be back.

We also don’t have a premiere date for Bad Tenant, but it’ll presumably come out sometime after Lifetime’s busy holiday movie schedule.

Anybody gonna check it out?