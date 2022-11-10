The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Nov. 9) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 930,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating amoung 18-49 year olds. The show finished 6th among cable originals on the night. It trailed ESPN’s NBA doubleheader — the Clippers comeback win over the Lakers won the night with 1.48 million viewers and .55 in the demo, but that didn’t go head-to-head with Dynamite. The Nets domination of the Knicks did. That game finished second with 1.23 million viewers and a .43 rating. Fox News coverage of Tuesday’s vote took spots 3 - 5.

AEW’s numbers are up slightly from last week. Viewership was up 2%, and the demo rating up 10%.

Last night’s certainly wasn’t a loaded show, but with Full Gear approaching and anticipation for The Elite’s return growing, some may have expected bigger gains without competition from the World Series. While they didn’t get the arbitrary-but-obsessed over seven figure audience, they were facing election fallout.

Let us know what you make of these numbers. And to help you put it in context, here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.