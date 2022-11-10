That was totally Chris Jericho on The Masked Singer, right?

I don’t watch The Masked Singer myself (only because the time I have for competitions between outrageously dressed famous and/or attractive people is already taken up by pro wrestling and Drag Race), but I understand the basic concept.

Celebrities wear what seem to be mascot costumes designed by someone who was tripping balls. They then sing cover tunes so a panel of judges and the audience can try to guess their identities.

Why are we talking about it on a pro wrestling blog? Well, the headline already gave it away, but listen to “The Bride” — who in addition to wearing a wedding dress, is also a giant pink dinosaur — perform Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” on episode 7 of season 8 and you tell me why we’re talking about it on a pro wrestling blog...

If you quickly thought, “BAI GAWD! That’s Ring of Honor World champion and Fozzy lead vocalist Chris Jericho!” ... welcome to the club. That’s what pretty much every wrestling fan who’s seen that video thinks, along with a bunch of folks who are familiar with Jericho’s voice from his litany of other pop culture endeavors. It’s a theory also backed up by the narration for his introductory video package on the episode, entitled “Hall of Fame Night”:

“Dearly beloved, we’re gathered here today for a hall of fame night that I vow to rock. I’m always telling feel good stories, but allow me to explain how I arrived here, all alone, at this junkyard wedding. I have a rugged personality. I live on the road, selling out arenas. And I have an appetite for destroying things. So I’m notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds. I’ve gone the solo route. But I’ve come here to master a new commitment with all you Masked Singer freaks. So tonight, here comes the bride.”

I’ve also seen some guessing it’s sometime Jericho nemesis Sebastian Bach, and even a few arguing The Bride is someone who’s trying to sound like the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla. But this performance of “All Star” by Smashmouth pretty much seals the deal for me.

The (Pink Dino) Bride won that battle, forcing Gopher to unmask (revealing legendary Parliament Funkadelic multi-hyphenate George Clinton) and exit the show. It also meant a new clue as to The Bride’s identity, which fits a guy who used to come out to a song called “King of My World”:

What on earth does this clue from #BrideMask mean to you? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/AYuMqN9cym — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 10, 2022

The Bride moves on as they attempt to earn a spot in the semi-finals. If they do, it could be a while before we get confirmation of their identity. If they don’t, we’ll find out sooner.

But it’s totally Jericho, right?