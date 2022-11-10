AEW Rampage spoilers for Nov. 11: All-Atlantic title defense, Tournament matches, more!

AEW rolled into Agganis Arena in Boston, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Nov. 11) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus called out Jungle Boy Jack Perry so he could issue the challenge he mentioned on Dynamite. Perry wants a steel cage match with Luchasaurus at Full Gear. The heels accept, Cage insults Jack’s mom & dad, JB grabs Christian by the throat, so the dinosaur man chokeslammed him through a chair.

Brian Cage def. Dante Martin by pinfall after Weapon X to advance to the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Lee Moriarty & Stokely Hathaway backstage segment. Moriarty wants to face a champion, he doesn’t care which one. HOOK enters, stares at Lee, then exits.

Claudio Castagnoli and Renee Paquette are chatting backstage when Jake Hager pulls up in his beloved purple bucket hat. He tried to talk Claudio into going back to his sports entertainment roots (presumably by joining the Jericho Appreciation Society, not by re-signing with WWE).

Bandido def. RUSH via pinfall with a roll-up while RUSH was distracted by John Silver taking out Jose The Assistant, who attacked Bandido while the referee wasn’t looking. Bandido advances to face Ethan Page in the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Backstage again, PAC tries to convince Lucha Bros they need to use any means necessary to keep the Trios championship, tapping his belt with a ring bell hammer for emphasis.

Nyla Rose squashed Kayla Sparks. That was just prelude to a brawl between Rose & Marina Shafir and Jade Cargill & The Baddies. The TBS champ flattened Nyla with a pump kick, then security separated everyone.

Orange Cassidy def. Lee Johnson via pinfall after Beach Break to retain the All-Atlantic championship. The main event saw Danhausen & Best Friends and The Factory get involved throughout. Afterwards, QT Marshall left Cole Karter to take an Orange Punch from the champ and a triple team move from OC, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor.

The announced Ricky Starks/Lance Archer tournament match wasn’t taped. In between Dynamite and Rampage, Tony Khan came out to introduce the footage of Archer taking out Starks on Dynamite, but it’s not clear he ever cancelled the match or announced a back-up plan.

