MJF got swole during his break from AEW

There’s still we a lot we don’t know about what went on between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Tony Khan this year. Supposedly a real-life contract dispute came to a head over Double or Nothing weekend back in May, and MJF may or may not have purchased a plane ticket out of Las Vegas before he agreed to work his scheduled match at the PPV. He was then given a live microphone on the following Dynamite that he used to say, among other things, “pay me you fucking mark” to Khan, then wasn’t seen until he returned at All Out three months later.

Now, Friedman says that after hiding out at home to avoid anyone getting to see him for free, TK gave him a raise without extending his deal past early 2024. Khan won’t comment.

So that’s what we don’t know. What we do know? MJF’s got a home gym and his trainers & dietitians make house calls. Cause the man got himself in great shape while he was out. Don’t believe me? Talk to ‘em, Max...

What Max won’t do is work for free, so he didn’t provide a before pic. Probably knew a fucking mark like yours truly would do it for him. This is from his countout loss to Shawn Dean on April 13:

Impressed with the Devil’s handiwork?