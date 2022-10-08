Jade Cargill put her TBS championship on the line against Willow Nightingale on tonight’s (Oct. 7) Battle of the Belts IV event that took place in Washington, D.C..

The undefeated champ was looking to raise her perfect record to a sparkling 39-0. Considering how Willow rarely ever wins on AEW television, it seemed like a lock that Jade would win this match.

And that’s exactly what happened. The live crowd loved Willow and she brought the fight to the champ, but you knew this match was going to end with Jaded:

Cargill barely had any time to celebrate her latest win when Vickie Guerrero’s shrill voice filled the arena. She distracted Jade with the “Excuse me!” gimmick that she has used for years. That allowed Nyla Rose to sneak into the scene, steal the TBS title, and run off with it like a thief:

Did @NylaRoseBeast just dash off with the actual TBS Title?! #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV is LIVE on @tntdrama! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/iSttzHS0LG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

That’s certainly one way, and maybe the only way, to take the title away from the undefeated Cargill.

What do you think of this blatant act of thievery, Cagesiders?

Catch up on all the results from Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV right here.