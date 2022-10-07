 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dark Order fail to win the AEW world trios championships in memory of Brodie Lee

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

The main event of tonight’s (Oct. 7) episode of Rampage featured Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) defending the AEW world trios titles against Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Preston “10” Vance).

Dark Order were playing the emotionally charged babyfaces here, trying to win trios gold on the two year anniversary of the late Brodie Lee’s final match in AEW. Lee was the leader of the Dark Order, of course, so his guys were determined to win this match in honor of his memory.

But this was Death Triangle’s first title defense, and they didn’t mind ruining everyone’s night. After 10 almost won the match by using Brodie’s patented discus lariat, RUSH showed up and gave PAC a hammer. PAC used that hammer to cheat his way to victory:

What a bunch of assholes.

Catch up on all the results from Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV right here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats