The main event of tonight’s (Oct. 7) episode of Rampage featured Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) defending the AEW world trios titles against Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Preston “10” Vance).

Dark Order were playing the emotionally charged babyfaces here, trying to win trios gold on the two year anniversary of the late Brodie Lee’s final match in AEW. Lee was the leader of the Dark Order, of course, so his guys were determined to win this match in honor of his memory.

But this was Death Triangle’s first title defense, and they didn’t mind ruining everyone’s night. After 10 almost won the match by using Brodie’s patented discus lariat, RUSH showed up and gave PAC a hammer. PAC used that hammer to cheat his way to victory:

What a bunch of assholes.

