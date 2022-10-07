In the aftermath of CM Punk being stripped of the world title and removed from television following a backstage brawl at All Out, it’s become quite evident that current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is the number one star in the company.

AEW fans don’t have to worry about WWE tampering with Mox and luring him away from the company like some other names on the roster, because AEW President Tony Khan just announced that the champ is locked down for five more years:

I'm excited about tonight's huge announcement that @AEW World Champion @JonMoxley has signed a 5 year contract extension!

It's fitting that Mox will be in action to kick off the first night of Year 4 of AEW up NEXT on @TNTdrama, with 2 hours live #AEWRampage + #AEWBOTB4 TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2022

Ever the promoter, Khan broke the news while hyping up Moxley’s tag team match on AEW’s live two hour block of television airing tonight (Oct. 7), which includes both Rampage at 10 pm ET and Battle of the Belts IV at 11 pm ET.

AEW also issued the following press release, revealing that Moxley is taking on coaching and mentoring duties:

October 7, 2022 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension. This ensures that one of professional wrestling’s top stars will remain in All Elite Wrestling through 2027, while expanding his responsibilities to include mentoring and coaching talent. Moving forward, Moxley will work exclusively for AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he is a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Moxley has had an incredible run in 2022, most recently recapturing the AEW World Championship at “AEW: Dynamite GRAND SLAM” against Bryan Danielson, pitting the Blackpool Combat Club’s top stars against one another for the grandest prize in professional wrestling. He defends the AEW World Championship next against Hangman Adam Page in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 18 on a special Tuesday edition of “AEW: Dynamite,” live on TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Moxley will kick off the action on tonight’s live episode of “AEW: Rampage,” the first night of year four of AEW on TNT at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT. “Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW’s meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we’re witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for ‘AEW: Dynamite,’” said Tony Khan. “Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow.” “I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans,” said Jon Moxley. “I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I’m going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward.”

