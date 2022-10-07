Bandido clarifies AEW contract rumors, shares emotional moment with Tony Khan

Bandido is a luchador in hot demand after his thrilling bout against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on Dynamite. Rumors were abound that he signed with AEW and also had an offer from WWE. Bandido set the record straight in an interview with Mas Lucha.

About the contract situation, Bandido is still in negotiations with AEW. Nothing is concrete. He was also contacted by WWE. At this moment, the balance is leaning more toward choosing AEW.

Bandido also shared an emotional moment with Tony Khan. After the Dynamite contest, Khan told Bandido that he doesn’t want him on the AEW roster. Khan needs him on the roster. Bandido was overcome with emotion and close to tears for the opportunity. He was grateful for Khan believing in him.

Bandido even put over Jericho as the BWE BSEE. Okay, he didn’t actually use that term, but it would have been funny if he did. Bandido credited Jericho as a legend that excels in American wrestling, lucha libre, and Japanese style.

Bandido came across in the interview as very humble and full of joy about the recent surge in attention.

Don’t expect an imminent announcement of Bandido becoming All Elite in the coming days. He is currently on tour in Japan for GLEAT. Bandido will team with Komander versus Kaz Hayashi and Soma Watanabe in tag team action on October 9. That show will be available on the GLEAT YouTube channel.

Next on Bandido’s agenda is AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City, Mexico on October 15. Bandido will team with Psycho Clown and Laredo Kid competing for the AAA trios championship against the reigning titleholders Nueva Generacion Dinamita and evil foreigners John Morrison, Brian Cage, and Sam Adonis. Triplemania will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

Check out the full interview in Spanish.

Would you like to see Bandido signed to AEW?