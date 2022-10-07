Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT. That will be followed by AEW Battle of the Belts IV at 11 pm ET, also on TNT.

This combo event comes our way live from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C..

The four matches on Rampage include Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. RUSH & Private Party, Death Triangle defends the AEW Trios titles against Dark Order, Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue, and Varsity Blondes vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods.

Battle of the Belts IV then features FTR defending the ROH tag team titles against Gates of Agony, Jade Cargill defending the TBS title against Willow Nightingale, and PAC vs. Trent Beretta for the All-Atlantic championship.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on both shows below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS IV RESULTS FOR OCT. 7