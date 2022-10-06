 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bobby Fish is making his pro boxing debut on the same card as Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather

By Cain A. Knight
It’s been announced that Bobby Fish’s pro boxing debut is taking place on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He’ll take on Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of an event that is headlined by Floyd “Money” Mayweather competing in an exhibition bout against 25-year-old YouTube star Deji.

Global Titans Fight Series revealed the news of Fish’s boxing debut:

Fish’s opponent has a pro record of two wins and three losses.

Bobby Fish has been in the wrestling news recently after his contract with AEW expired. It sounds like Fish and AEW parted on good terms, but he and Tony Khan could not agree to financial terms on a new deal.

Since leaving AEW, Fish has criticized CM Punk’s shitty martial arts skills, dumped on the wrestling media, and has made multiple appearances with Impact Wrestling.

How do you think Fish will fare in his pro boxing debut, Cagesiders?

