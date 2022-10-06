Bobby Fish is making his pro boxing debut on the same card as Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather

It’s been announced that Bobby Fish’s pro boxing debut is taking place on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He’ll take on Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of an event that is headlined by Floyd “Money” Mayweather competing in an exhibition bout against 25-year-old YouTube star Deji.

Global Titans Fight Series revealed the news of Fish’s boxing debut:

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh @thebobbyfish makes the transition and bold leap from pro wrestling to boxing, debuting against Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh.



#MayweatherDeji

Sunday November 13

Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

️ Tickets On Sale NOW! pic.twitter.com/lZfy6hTNUE — Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) October 6, 2022

Fish’s opponent has a pro record of two wins and three losses.

Bobby Fish has been in the wrestling news recently after his contract with AEW expired. It sounds like Fish and AEW parted on good terms, but he and Tony Khan could not agree to financial terms on a new deal.

Since leaving AEW, Fish has criticized CM Punk’s shitty martial arts skills, dumped on the wrestling media, and has made multiple appearances with Impact Wrestling.

How do you think Fish will fare in his pro boxing debut, Cagesiders?