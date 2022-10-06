More than one million AEW fans were scissoring last night

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Oct. 5) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,038,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished 2nd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

AEW’s TV audience bounced back up over one million viewers for National Scissoring Day, but it was the show’s lowest demo rating since Aug. 17. The news wasn’t focused on Hurricane Ian this week, so Dynamite moved up from 9th to 2nd place in the demo rating on cable.

AEW President Tony Khan is very happy with these results:

Thank you every one of you over

1 million live viewers who watched the #AEWDynamite 3 Year Anniversary Show last night!

18 out of 19 weeks (hurricane coverage the lone exception) in Wednesday's Top 2 Shows on Cable 18-49!@AEWonTV is back TOMORROW

2 hours LIVE Friday on @TNTdrama — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 6, 2022

The MLB playoffs will be going on next week, but AEW is hoping that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson, as well as Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus, will be enough to keep Dynamite’s demo rating near the top of the cable charts.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

