Julia Hart announces engagement to another AEW wrestler

There’s a lot of backstage fighting and drama going on in AEW these days, so it’s nice to change things up and get a story where two AEW co-workers aren’t punching each other in the face.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Julia Hart said she is engaged to Lee Johnson, who is currently out of action with an injury.

Here’s the big reveal, courtesy of POST Wrestling’s transcription:

“It’s honestly great [working with Lee Johnson]. We’re also — actually, I should correct you. We are engaged… Now it sounds weird saying ‘boyfriend’. I’m like, what? He’s my fiancé. Nobody really knows that but we also don’t care but we also didn’t make a huge post about it. But work-life and real life is — we have a real good separation of it and yeah, he’s the best, I don’t know. I just couldn’t ask for anyone better. He’s like my dream man. He is everything I could ask for in a guy so, he’s great. I can’t wait for him to come back.”

Hart is currently a member of the House of Black. She recently took a nasty table bump at AEW Rampage Grand Slam, but she says she’s okay.