AEW (re)books the cards for Rampage, Battle of the Belts

AEW has two more hours of live television coming our way on Friday night (Oct. 7).

Heading into tonight’s Dynamite, the big matches booked for Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV were Andrade El Ídolo vs. Pres10 Vance in a Career vs. Mask match, and PAC defending his All-Atlantic title against Trent Beretta. But when Andrade was sent home for an alleged altercation with Sammy Guevara, Vance was shifted into a match for Death Triangle’s Trios titles with his Dark Order mates John Silver & Alex Reynolds.

With PAC now wrestling with Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M on Rampage, what would become of his BotB bout? The Bastard’s hardcore... he’ll work ‘em both.

Another Trios match was booked after Jon Moxley stood up for his World title rival Hangman Page when Private Party showed up to make the Cowboy pay for beating RUSH, and two other tags were set-up, giving us this line-up for the 10pm ET hour:

• Death Triangle (c) vs. Dark Order for the AEW Trios championship • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & Private Party) • Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Varsity Blondes • Madison Rayne & Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay

In addition to PAC pulling double-duty, BotB’s added a Ring of Honor Tag title match that was set-up when Samoa Joe, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler came to Wardlow’s aid against The Embassy, and Willow Nightingale’s second shot at handing That Bitch (her words, not mine) her first loss.

So 11pm ET looks like this:

• PAC (c) vs. Trent Beretta for the All Atlantic championship • FTR (c) vs. The Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) for the ROH Tag Team titles • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS championship

Sound like a good way to wrap up your wrestling week?