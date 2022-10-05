Andrade reportedly sent home after backstage fight with Sammy Guevara

For the second time in a month, it seems a fight has broken out backstage between members of the AEW roster.

TMZ is reporting that Andrade El Ídolo was sent home from tonight’s Dynamite in Washington, D.C. after getting into a fight with Sammy Guevara. This follows remarks Andrade made about a previous backstage confrontation with Guevara, which prompted a heated Twitter exchange between the two. It also explains why El Ídolo’s scheduled match on this week’s Rampage was cancelled earlier tonight.

It does not explain why Guevara is still wrestling in the main event of tonight’s show. Especially since TMZ is saying Sammy was the first to put his hands on Andrade:

Sources tell us words were exchanged, and then things turned physical. Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and punches were thrown, according to our sources. It’s unclear if anyone was hit.

It’s Sammy’s second such incident of the last few months. Eddie Kingston was suspended for butting heads with Guevara in August.

AEW has yet to comment on TMZ’s report.