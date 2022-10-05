Guevara pins Garcia in Dynamite’s main event hours after his alleged backstage fight with Andrade

There was a lot going on with the main event of the Oct. 5 Dynamite.

It was the latest chapter in the long story of Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society and the subplot about Daniel Garcia being conflicted between his allegiance to the JAS and his admiration of BCC’s Bryan Danielson. When it was booked, it was mostly set-up for the American Dragon to challenge for Jericho’s ROH World title next week. But the tag match between Danielson & Garcia and Le Champion & Sammy Guevara was now happening in the shadow of Guevara’s latest behind-the-scenes feud, one that resulted in Andrade El Ídolo being sent home and his Rampage match cancelled.

Boos and various obscene chants followed Sammy throughout the match, but it didn’t prevent the match from delivering some quality action. And led to some gnarly looking spots.

It also led to an outcome that will probably raise a lot of eyebrows: Guevara pinning Garcia. The finish was far from clean. Sammy was locked in his Dragontamer submission when Jericho blasted him with the ROH World title, setting his partner up for the win.

Set-up for Sammy to chase Garcia’s ROH Pure title? Bait for Garcia to turn on Danielson next week in Toronto? Or something Tony Khan should have audible-d away from after this week’s drama?

Let us know what you think