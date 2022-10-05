National Scissoring Day sets up a big match for Daddy Ass

It didn’t exactly come off without a hitch, but The Acclaimed made National Scissoring Day a pretty special occasion on the Oct. 5 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Everything seemed to be going great when the Tag champs and Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn entered the arena in Washington, D.C.

Scissoring expert Anthony Bowens explained to all us filthy monsters that there’s nothing dirty about scissoring. It’s simply a show of friendship. Max Caster appealed to the people of the nation’s capital by explaining his connection to the city (his father Rich won a Super Bowl while playing for Washington’s NFL team). But before they could unite the people of the world with their signature hand gesture, Swerve Strickland showed up.

The Acclaimed had been clowning Swerve in our Glory, the team they took the belts from — and especially Strickland. Keith Lee wasn’t on hand, but “Sneaky Swerve” had heard enough. He blamed Daddy Ass for costing his team the titles, and challenged Gunn to a singles match in Toronto next Wednesday.

Billy accepted. But not until after Smart Mark Sterling showed up in an attempt to restart his issues with Strickland. The lawyer also gave the champs someone to beat up.

After that, it was back to bringing the world together through scissoring!

