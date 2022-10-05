 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saraya gets physical for the first time in an AEW ring shortly after Britt Baker says she’s not cleared

By Sean Rueter
Just before she & Saraya walked to the ring with their trios squad for the women’s match on the Oct. 5 edition of Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker offered an update on the status of fka Paige.

Baker’s a dentist, but she’s heard from her fellow medical professionals that Saraya is not cleared to wrestle due to her neck issues.

If your angle-sense was tingling, there’s good reason. After Willow Nightingale won the match for Team Saraya, Baker looked to ruin their celebration. Saraya didn’t take a bump, but she didn’t hesitate to throw hands with the former AEW Women’s champion.

And while it’s far from confirmation, something tells me Saraya’s friend wouldn’t tweet this if the Diva’s Revolution/Women’s Evolution trailblazer wasn’t going to work a match at some point in the near future.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Anniversary edition of Dynamite here.

