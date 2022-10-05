Saraya gets physical for the first time in an AEW ring shortly after Britt Baker says she’s not cleared

Just before she & Saraya walked to the ring with their trios squad for the women’s match on the Oct. 5 edition of Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker offered an update on the status of fka Paige.

Baker’s a dentist, but she’s heard from her fellow medical professionals that Saraya is not cleared to wrestle due to her neck issues.

Dr. @Realbrittbaker, D M D declares #AEW is HER HOUSE!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite's 3rd Anniversary LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/roSL0O9B5e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

If your angle-sense was tingling, there’s good reason. After Willow Nightingale won the match for Team Saraya, Baker looked to ruin their celebration. Saraya didn’t take a bump, but she didn’t hesitate to throw hands with the former AEW Women’s champion.

Chaos erupts after the match and @Saraya sends a message to the world - #AEW is HER HOUSE indeed! #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RFoiQEB8gh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

And while it’s far from confirmation, something tells me Saraya’s friend wouldn’t tweet this if the Diva’s Revolution/Women’s Evolution trailblazer wasn’t going to work a match at some point in the near future.

Wheeeeeww looks cleared to me @Saraya — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 6, 2022

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Anniversary edition of Dynamite here.