MJF is almost honorable after winning his first match since Double or Nothing

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Wheeler Yuta kicked off the Oct. 5 Dynamite by renewing a rivalry that started five years ago on the indies. It was also MJF’s first match since losing to Wardlow to wrap up his controversial weekend at Double or Nothing.

We didn’t see signs of ring rust, however, or that Friedman was any worse for fasting for the Jewish High Holiday of Yom Kippur. He and Yuta were evenly matched for most of the first 15 minutes or so of this encounter. The Blackpool Combat Club member seemed to get an upper hand when he channeled his mentor Jon Moxley to set-up a super-rana...

... but MJF survived that and an epic Frog Splash to lock in his Salt of the Earth armbar to pick up a win.

What. A. Battle. @The_MJF scores the victory in a match that could have gone either way! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/79Sr9cxcSI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

That was when things got interesting.

Wheeler offered his hand to Max as a show of respect, and while there was some hesitation, it certainly looked like he was about to shake it. That was when Lee Moriarty of MJF’s stable-on-retainer The Firm jumped Yuta from behind — and Friedman was not happy about it. Stokely Hathaway handed MJF his Dynamite Diamond Ring to finish what Moriarty started...

...but before he could, BCC manager William Regal got up from his seat at commentary. The proper villain even busted open his signature brass knucks!

MJF decided to leave that fight for another day. Or maybe forever if he opts to walk a more honorable path going forward?

