AEW cancels planned Andrade match after recent drama (UPDATED)

Even before he was booked in a match with his AEW career on the line, it seemed like Andrade El Ídolo was angling for a way out of the company.

He may have found it with the trouble he & Sammy Guevara stirred up this week. Tony Khan tweeted a short time ago that the Mask vs. Career match Andrade was scheduled to take part in with Pres10 Vance on Fri., Oct. 7’s live Rampage is off. Instead, Vance and his Dark Order mates will honor Mr. Brodie Lee by challenging Death Triangle for the Trios belts.

Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.

We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:



World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order



See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022

While this could mean Andrade’s AEW career is drawing to a close without an on-screen angle, Tony Khan was just promoting it in interviews. Plus Guevara is still wrestling on Dynamite tonight (as of this writing, anyway), and Khan did just sign his friend RUSH to a contract.

Another possibility is TK could be course correcting after receiving criticism for booking a high stakes match with very little build — including from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, someone whose opinion TK has always valued:

Just to clarify, I feel mask vs. career should be after a series of matches and a program built around mask vs. career, not that there had been no story, but the story was Vance joining LFA, not Andrade having to leave or him having to unmask. Not too soon for a first match. https://t.co/20sbBwy8LU — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 4, 2022

