I’m not sure Tony Khan knows what scissoring is

Seeing as The Acclaimed’s “scissoring” gimmick is hugely popular and a big part (along with Anthony Bowens & Max Caster being hard-working, talented dudes. And, of course, Daddy Ass) of why they won the AEW Tag Team championship at Grand Slam a couple weeks ago, it’s not surprise the company is promoting tonight’s Dynamite as part of “National Scissoring Day”.

As the main man Geno Mrosko wrote about over the weekend, the interactive hand gesture and associated cry of “Scissor Me!” is right out of the Attitude Era, and something most adult male fans can see their tween selves doing had everybody loved The Acclaimed when we were in middle school.

But reading this quote from AEW head honcho Tony Khan about it from his recent Variety interview, I can’t decide it TK doesn’t know what “scissoring” refers to* or if he’s just being naive for comedic effect while talking to a big mainstream outlet:

“Scissoring is something that really connects to the fans. So I think all this week and especially around Wednesday, and maybe the continuing into Thursday at school the next day, there’s going to be people scissoring at school, at work and in the audience at AEW, and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s a great way to greet somebody.”

In actuality, I’m almost positive this is just Khan being cheeky about an inherently cheeky thing that’s unexpectedly gotten super-over with AEW fans. But I’m totally going to imagine him walking into the Jacksonville Jaguars’ locker room and greeting his dad’s team’s confused quarterback by extending his splayed fingers and shouting, “SCISSOR ME, TREVOR LAWRENCE!”

It’s just a great way to greet somebody, after all.