AEW Rewind: Brian Cage not impressed by Wardlow powerbombing bums, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped MJF versus Wheeler Yuta and Darby Allin versus Jay Lethal. Both were recap packages without fresh promos.

There was one fresh promo this week, and that came from Brian Cage. Wardlow dared someone on his level to step up for a TNT title shot on Dynamite.

I dare someone to challenge me for the TNT title this Wednesday at the anniversary show. Someone remotely close to my level. Just show up, I’ll be waiting @TonyKhan @AEW #AEWDynamite #IDareYou — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) October 3, 2022

The Machine obliged. Cage explained that he has been waiting for the perfect opportunity to return to AEW. He plans to show the world that nobody is better. Cage mocked Wardlow’s success of powerbombing bums and sloppy Joe’s. That’s not special. Cage can do that any day of the week and twice on Sunday. He accused Wardlow of taking the path of least resistance as TNT champion. Cage is real competition calling his ass out.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, there was an ROH bonanza with Trish Adora, Tracy Williams, Cheeseburger, LSG, Tony Deppen, and Eli Isom in action. Most of them had a chance to shine given the style of showcase match losing to AEW talent. Dalton Castle & The Boys peacocked the house to retain the ROH World Six-Man Championship against Primal Fear. Other notable appearances included Rocky Romero with Best Friends & Danhausen for 8-man success against the Factory, AR Fox with slick moves losing to Ari Daivari, Rohit Raju, Blake Christian, and Levy Valenzuela (aka No Way Jose). Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford were victorious in mixed tag action once again. Matt Sydal & Dante Martin wrapped their mini story against the Workhorsemen with a win via springboard cutter from Martin. That’s the kind of multi-week arc that can makes Dark feel more important than just being squash central.

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice.

Christopher Daniels was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Daniels brought wine and a cheese platter. Topics of conversation included wrestlers being bad at acting, Daniels’ career outlasting Beanie Babies, and Toledo in the running as the worst town. City brought up an interesting rumor that Daniels was in line to be revealed in WWE as the higher power to the Undertaker. That storyline idea had never been presented to Daniels, and he was unaware of that rumor until about a year ago.

We’ll close with merch news. Replica TNT title belts are available for pre-sale at the price of $549.

Pre-sales have begun for the #AEW TNT Championship Replica Title Belt! You have until 11:59pm on Friday, October 21st to pre-order yours at https://t.co/XtpDuzXCWp! Available in red & black (red version only available during pre-sale)#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/9yY3qq46Me — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2022

AEW also added special Halloween t-shirts and a Danhausen costume.

Best of all, the AEW shop started a Fall flash sale for 24 hours. The deal expires at 1 pm ET on Thursday.