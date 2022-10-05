Jade Cargill feels it would be disrespectful for her to win both of AEW Women’s titles

TBS champion Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. The world is her oyster in the quest of chasing a 50-0 record. Cargill has been such a star that fans have wondered when she will go after the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Cargill addressed becoming a double champ in AEW during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

Jade Cargill: I mean, look, I’m two years in the game. I think it would be a total, like, disrespect if I just go for both belts and get both belts right now, so I’m just going to give these women the time and grace to do their best until I decide that I want to go for the other belt. So, honestly, it’s on my time. Let me just give them grace and give them time to get theirself together and get the little shine they need, because, once I take over, it’s done. Everything’s on my time, and I’m just relaxed chilling. I’m enjoying this belt right now and building it up. I’m making it more special than the main belt right now, and that’s my goal.

That’s a quality answer exuding the full confidence of Cargill’s heel character. It elevates the TBS Championship as a title of high value while putting herself over as a dominant star. Cargill’s words also ooze shade to entice a reaction from detractors hoping someone knocks her off the pedestal.

Check out the full interview. Other topics include working with Tony Khan, tagging with Shaquille O’Neal in her debut match, Trina betraying Diamante, as well as being mentored by Dustin Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry.

Do you want to see Jade Cargill as a double champ in AEW?