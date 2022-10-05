MJF was traumatized by Wheeler Yuta four years ago

The beef between MJF and Wheeler Yuta is heating up in AEW. It is ready to be served in singles action on Wednesday night Dynamite. According to MJF, this fight is a long time coming after he suffered a traumatic incident at the hands of Yuta.

No, MJF isn’t referring to Yuta’s surprise ambush last week.

#BlackpoolCombatClub's @WheelerYuta seeks to take out the Devil himself @The_MJF this WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite’s 3rd Anniversary LIVE from Washington, DC at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!



https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/IK6MV44EAP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2022

It’s much worse than that. MJF has been carrying deep scars for over four years. Back in 2018, an intoxicated incident took place where Yuta forced MJF to watch Viscera matches.

Last night an intoxicated wheeler Yuta kicked in my hotel door half naked and jumped into my bed and forced me to watch viscera matches. I can’t make this stuff up.



Poor people are wild. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 4, 2018

MJF will be extra ornery to smash Yuta. The Generational Talent is fasting prior to the bout in observation of the Jewish holy day Yom Kippur. That hunger will only add to MJF’s aggression.

#YomKippur hey tribe. Come watch a very handsome humble proud jew wrestle a schmuck. pic.twitter.com/iTvrzloxBp — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 4, 2022

I’m fasting. So I’ll be extra aggressive. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 4, 2022

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, the personal series between MJF and Yuta in singles action stands at two wins apiece throughout their careers. While waiting for them to clash for the first time in AEW, enjoy a flashback to 2017 from Beyond Wrestling. MJF had good karma on that evening to defeat Yuta.

Here’s to hoping Yuta is a man on a mission and slips in a tribute to Viscera during the Dynamite contest with MJF.