MJF was traumatized by Wheeler Yuta four years ago

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The beef between MJF and Wheeler Yuta is heating up in AEW. It is ready to be served in singles action on Wednesday night Dynamite. According to MJF, this fight is a long time coming after he suffered a traumatic incident at the hands of Yuta.

No, MJF isn’t referring to Yuta’s surprise ambush last week.

It’s much worse than that. MJF has been carrying deep scars for over four years. Back in 2018, an intoxicated incident took place where Yuta forced MJF to watch Viscera matches.

MJF will be extra ornery to smash Yuta. The Generational Talent is fasting prior to the bout in observation of the Jewish holy day Yom Kippur. That hunger will only add to MJF’s aggression.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, the personal series between MJF and Yuta in singles action stands at two wins apiece throughout their careers. While waiting for them to clash for the first time in AEW, enjoy a flashback to 2017 from Beyond Wrestling. MJF had good karma on that evening to defeat Yuta.

Here’s to hoping Yuta is a man on a mission and slips in a tribute to Viscera during the Dynamite contest with MJF.

