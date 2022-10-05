Dynamite airs tonight (Oct. 5) with a live show from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.. AEW is just over six weeks away from Full Gear, which takes place on Nov. 19.

Bryan Danielson is making a huge mistake

Tonight’s main event for the 3rd Anniversary episode of Dynamite is a tag team match pitting Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho.

As the current ROH Pure Champion, Garcia hasn’t responded well to the dishonorable actions of ROH World Champion Jericho.

However, things are complicated because Garcia is a member of the Jericho Appreciation society, and Jericho has been his mentor.

Bryan Danielson is Garcia’s hero and he sees an opening here to poach Garcia away from JAS. He straight up offered Garcia a spot in Blackpool Combat Club last week.

Danielson’s willingness to accept Garcia with such open arms is a huge mistake. Garcia cannot be trusted. Jericho converted him into being a sports entertainer earlier this year, and Garcia’s impending split from JAS is going a little too smoothly to be accepted at face value.

Jericho will defend his ROH world title next week against Danielson, and my guess is that Garcia turns on his hero that night to reaffirm his bond with Jericho and sports entertainment. If I’m right, Garcia is basically buttering Bryan up to fall for the big ruse by teaming with him tonight and winning.

But maybe I’m wrong, and Danielson’s soft spot for Garcia’s great technical wrestling skills will be enough for Garcia to truly see the light and start scissoring with Bryan move on from JAS.

Either way, the finish of tonight’s tag team match should add a layer of intrigue to next week’s title match between Jericho and Danielson.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

MJF goes on-one-one with Wheeler Yuta. This is MJF’s first match on Dynamite since he returned to the promotion last month at All Out. Yuta is looking to get revenge on behalf of commentator Tony Schiavone, who MJF got physical with during a promo. These two wrestlers have history outside of AEW, so they are very familiar with each other. Will Claudio Castagnoli be around to prevent anyone in The Firm from getting involved in this bout?

Hangman Page has a singles match against RUSH. These guys have been going at it for a couple weeks; Page eliminated RUSH to win the Golden Ticket Battle Royal, and RUSH then defeated Page’s ally John Silver. RUSH is rarely pinned, so will the cowboy need to find a new way to take him out besides the Buckshot Lariat? And will AEW World Champion Jon Moxley show up after the match to give Page a piece of his mind, given their upcoming title match on Oct. 18?

Wardlow defends the TNT championship against Brian Cage. Cage hasn’t been much of a factor on Dynamite or Rampage lately, but he accepted Wardlow’s open challenge via social media. I think we all know who is winning. The more interesting question might be, how many powerbombs will Wardlow finish Cage off with? And will Samoa Joe be around to fend off interference from any of Cage’s allies?

Daddy Ass and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will be on the show to celebrate National Scissoring Day. It sounds like Swerve Strickland is thinking of crashing the fun, but that might be a little too obvious. Could there be a different wrestler or team that plans to interrupt and ruin The Acclaimed’s scissoring party?

The one women’s match for the night sees AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm teaming up with Athena and Willow Nightingale to take on the trio of Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford. AEW probably needs to book a women’s title match for Battle of the Belts later this week, so don’t be surprised if one of the heels scores the pin to earn a championship fight.

Darby Allin has a singles match against Jay Lethal. Darby says he needs to remind himself what he’s capable of one-on-one. That’s great and all, but Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt will almost certainly look to make this an unfair fight in Jay’s favor. Can Sting neutralize them all by himself, or will he need help from a friend?

Luchasaurus is “in action” tonight. It would be incredible if that action involves scissoring, but it’s much more likely to be a quick squash match. Christian has warned Jungle Boy to stay away from them, which all but guarantees Boy is showing up after the match to cause a scene.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Saraya didn’t do so well on the mic last week. Will we get a quick word from her tonight to make up for that and further her issues with Dr. Britt Baker?

- Andrade El Idolo’s career is on the line on Friday when he battles Dark Order’s 10 and tries to claim his mask. The stakes have quickly escalated here just when it sounds like El Idolo might want out of AEW. Will Andrade’s new drama with Sammy Guevara become part of kayfabe tonight while hyping up the Career vs. Mask match on Friday?

- Are The Trustbusters trying to recruit FTW Champion HOOK to join their faction?

- It looks like Nyla Rose is next in line for a shot at TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Will AEW even bother giving Nyla a win over someone on Dynamite or Rampage before feeding her to the undefeated champ?

- IWGP, AAA & ROH Tag Team Champions FTR had to recently remind Tony Khan that they work for him and he needs to book them. Yeah, that sounds like a pretty good idea.

- Will tonight be another episode of Dynamite where nobody on the roster has the balls to deal with Miro?

- Matt Hardy is trying to make amends with Private Party, but The Butcher and The Blade don’t seem too keen on the idea.

- What’s next for Powerhouse Hobbs after losing to Ricky Starks in New York City?

- Battle of the Belts is airing live on Friday night, right after Rampage. We know that PAC is defending the All-Atlantic championship against Trent Beretta on that night. The rest of the BotB card should be announced tonight.

- This is AEW Dynamite’s 3rd Anniversary show and it includes a 15 minute overrun. Does Tony Khan have any other tricks up his sleeve to help celebrate the occasion?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?