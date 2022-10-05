AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Oct. 5, 2022): 3rd Anniversary

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s episode comes our way from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.. It’ll feature Daniel Garcia teaming with his hero Bryan Danielson to take on his mentor Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara, and MJF & Wheeler Yuta revisiting their rivalry as AEW celebrates three years of Dynamite. Plus, Hangman Page vs. RUSH, Wardlow defends the TNT title against Brian Cage, women’s trios action pitting a Saraya-cornered team of Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale against Dr. Britt Baker’s squad of Jaime Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford, Darby Allin battling Jay Lethal, Luchasaurus in action, NATIONAL SCISSORING DAY, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 5