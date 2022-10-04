Dan Lambert explains why he’s no longer on AEW television

For much of the past year, Dan Lambert was a fixture on AEW television. The founder of famous MMA gym American Top Team feuded with Chris Jericho, exchanged words with the Rhodes, and managed Scorpio Sky to a TNT championship run. But since Sky dropped the belt to Wardlow, we haven’t seen much of cantankerous Lambert.

While he was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lambert explained why:

“About, maybe, two months ago we finished up our feud with the Men of the Year and Scorpio Sky against Wardlow, and Sky dropped the belt to Wardlow. Sky was going to take a couple months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal and [Ethan] Page was getting repackaged to doing what he’s doing now with The Firm and the work with MJF. “So, I just thought that was a good time. Seemed like it was winding down, I felt like I was getting stale even though the reactions were still good, it was still fun. I just grabbed Tony [Khan] after that show and said, ‘I think it ran its course, I don’t want to go backward or overstay my welcome so I think that’s going to do it for me,’ and he was like, ‘Oh man, sure, whatever you want, if maybe we come up with a good idea you come back in the future.’”

Given the growth of the AEW roster and how several talents seem unhappy with the amount of TV time they’re getting, not having to book for Lambert and the MMA stars he often brought to Dynamite and Rampage with him is probably a bit of a blessing for TK. AEW made some noise about signing one ATT member, Paige VanZant, but she seemed to exit even before her coach did.

But Lambert says he’d come back for the right angle...

“If Tony called me tomorrow and said, ‘Hey, I got a good idea, do you want to do it?’ And it was a good idea I’d say, ‘Sure, why not?’”

... maybe something with PVZ will do it? Time will tell.