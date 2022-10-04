Andrade & Sammy Guevara make themselves the stars of AEW’s newest backstage drama

Just when you thought things were settling down in the AEW locker room...

Andrade El Ídolo, who seems to have been grumbling about his time at AEW since shortly after he debuted and is currently working a program with Dark Order which could write him out of the company, did an interview with Mexico’s Mas Lucha recently. In it, he was asked about the infamous post-All Out brawl between CM Punk & The Elite. Andrade said he’s personally never had issues with the folks involved in the fight, but used that as a segue to talk about someone he did have heat with... Sammy Guevara.

“They are all good with me, but I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara. I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It’s wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. “I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that’s all there was to it. It’s funny because not even in WWE. For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting, but there’s that.”

Not long after the interview dropped, Guevara — who’s been at the center of multiple controversies during his time at AEW, including a recent one which led to Eddie Kingston being suspended that was used in their feud — tweeted this:

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

Which Andrade must have saw when he got online this morning, so he fired off this:

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared.



When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022

Which caused Guevara to get specific with his insults, and triggered a threat/promise from Ric Flair’s son-in-law to “discuss” the issue tomorrow (Oct. 5) at Dynamite in Washington, D.C.

Ok I’m a liar see you on Wednesday!!



I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022

Somebody reset the “Days since last incident of AEW roster strife” counter back to zero, please.

H/T: Fightful for transcription/translation