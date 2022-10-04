Watch AEW Dark Episode 164

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Oct. 4, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- The Trustbusters’ Slim J vs. Blake Christian
- Terry Kid vs. The Trustbusters’ Parker Boudreaux
- Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
- Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves
- Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue
- Eli Isom & Chris Farrow vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi
- Abadon vs. Freya States
- AR Fox vs. The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari
- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Workhorsemen
- Gus De La Vega & Levy Valenzuela vs. Iron Savages
