Watch AEW Dark Episode 164

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Oct. 4, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

The Trustbusters’ Slim J vs. Blake Christian

Terry Kid vs. The Trustbusters’ Parker Boudreaux

Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves

Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue

Eli Isom & Chris Farrow vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi

Abadon vs. Freya States

AR Fox vs. The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari

Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Workhorsemen

Gus De La Vega & Levy Valenzuela vs. Iron Savages

Enjoy the show!