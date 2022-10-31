 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 87

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 31, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with nine matches scheduled this week:

  • Diamanté vs. Madison Rayne
  • Anthony Young & Victor Andrews & Patton vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & Best Friends
  • Danhausen vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall
  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus
  • TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora
  • Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
  • Athena vs. Janai Kai
  • Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin
  • Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins

Enjoy the show!

