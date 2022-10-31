Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 87

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 31, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a solid looking show with nine matches scheduled this week:
- Diamanté vs. Madison Rayne
- Anthony Young & Victor Andrews & Patton vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & Best Friends
- Danhausen vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus
- TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora
- Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
- Athena vs. Janai Kai
- Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins
Enjoy the show!
