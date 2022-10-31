Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 87

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 31, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with nine matches scheduled this week:

Diamanté vs. Madison Rayne

Anthony Young & Victor Andrews & Patton vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

Danhausen vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall

Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus

TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora

Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

Athena vs. Janai Kai

Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins

Enjoy the show!