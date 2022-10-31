Rampage was back with another live episode on Oct. 28, but they were competing with an exciting first game of the World Series on FOX in addition to the usual NBA action elsewhere on cable.

It meant another decline in the show’s numbers. The latest episode was watched by 378,000, with a .12 share of 18-49 year olds. That’s a 21% decline in total viewers, and a 7.5% lower rating than the previous Friday’s show.

AEW came in 27th among cable originals. The Philadelphia Phillies win over the Houston Astros on FOX was watched by 11.48 million and had a 2.85 in the demo to win the night overall.

There’s a chance the World Series will still be going next Friday, when Rampage will again be live — with Mike Tyson on commentary. We’ll see if that can reverse the show’s recent fortunes. Here’s a look at those over the past six months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

