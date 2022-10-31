Swerve Strickland vs. Bow Wow looks to be AEW’s next Rap ‘n’ Wrestling feud

Rapper & actor Bow Wow (don’t call him “Lil”; real name Shad Moss) has been talking about making his childhood WWE dreams come true for a year-and-a-half — and talking a little trash in the process.

Swerve Strickland was still WWE’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott when Bow Wow started talking following in Bad Bunny’s footsteps. Even though he’s in AEW now, he’s still interested in seeing how the Like Mike star training’s going. He talked about it when the host asked the musician & wrestler who he’d like to call out on the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube show:

“You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff on social media for like the last year, but I have yet to see any video footage or training, I want Bow Wow... I want to see Shad Moss get in the ring since you’ve been talking about that so much on social media... “I’m calling you out. I know you got connections with training with Rikishi — that’s cool. Get your training in. I want you in AEW... You responded to me on Twitter, too, and I need you to back up those words, homie.”

Bow Wow responded, and Swerve pointed him the direction of the man who can make it all happen:

Will it? Hey! (EW) is an AEW production, and the episode is being promoted for Swerve’s callout. TK’s never shied away from putting non-wrestling figures on his programs — especially hip-hop stars from the 90s and 2000s. Two of Bow Wow’s mentors (Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri) have already appeared on Dynamite.

@TonyKhan after tour is over….. sign me up! I want a roster spot. — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 30, 2022

So my guess is it will happen at some point, maybe after Strickland & Keith Lee’s Tag title feud with The Acclaimed (and the Swerve in our Glory split) wraps up. Should it happen?

You tell us.