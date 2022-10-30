What a difference a week makes.

Seven days ago, the card for Full Gear seemed like a guessing game. Now, the AEW PPV is shaping up strong for November 19.

Full Gear has three official matches at the moment:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland World Title Eliminator Tournament final

The story of MJF’s desire to prove himself best by winning the world title the right way from Jon Moxley is an intriguing tale thus far. MJF has been such a slimeball that it is tough to believe him. Add in The Firm turning on their employer. That makes for maximum curiosity to see how the main event finishes.

The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory have put on two very entertaining matches in their series for the AEW tag titles. When Swerve Strickland used pliers to snap Billy Gunn’s scissoring fingers, that took this rivalry to a personal level. Emotion will be fire for this bout.

AEW announced the return of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Dante Martin and Ethan Page are official participants. The rest of the field remains to be revealed. One thing we can assume is that the final will be a crackerjack of a wrestling match. The winner earns a title shot at the ‘Winter is Coming’ special of Dynamite on December 14.

Based on action this past week, the direction for the rest of the card could include:

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Will Hobbs

Wardlow (c) vs. Will Hobbs TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose AEW World Trios Championship: PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks

PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jay Lethal & mystery friend

Jamie Hayter was triumphant over Riho, then Toni Storm came out on stage for a staredown. Storm and Hayter will put on a slobberknocker. Will Hobbs crashed Wardlow’s TNT title victory celebration to serve a powerhouse beatdown. I wanted a hoss to challenge Wardlow, and AEW gave me one. I’m pleased as punch to see those two smash beef. Nyla Rose literally stole the TBS belt from Jade Cargill, and the champ wants it back. Jade’s anger is going to be a hoot to watch against the Native Beast.

AEW teased an Elite return, and it makes sense they go after the trios titles they never lost. Elite versus Death Triangle is a guaranteed banger of flippy athleticism. Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker DMD will have a sit-down chat on Dynamite, which will likely result in a singles match with the appeal of Saraya returning to the ring for the first time since 2017. Jay Lethal claimed a friend of Darby Allin is giving inside tips. Once that reveal happens, a tag bout makes sense to get Sting on Full Gear. AEW has used Sting marvelously in PPV situations for supreme enjoyment. That’s reason enough to be excited for this bout and shout, “It’s Sting!”

The battle between Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club appears to be splitting into two directions for Full Gear. Claudio Castagnoli declared his intention for a ROH rematch with Chris Jericho. Pinning Jericho in tag team action should help Claudio’s case to chase the Ocho. This matchup could be held off for the ROH Final Battle PPV on December 10, but we’ve seen enough of these two wrestling each other that I’m not sure it is a main event seller. As a quality undercard bout for Full Gear? Sock it me. Tensions are boiling between Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta. Sometimes these matters between teammates need to be settled in the ring, and this feels like one such case. Danielson and Yuta would add the technical style of chess match for variety on the card.

That is eleven matches right there, and I’m eager to see all eleven.

Let’s not forget Orange Cassidy as All-Atlantic champion, Hook as FTW champion, Samoa Joe as ROH TV champion, FTR with gold from AAA, NJPW, and ROH. Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, and Jungle Boy are also stars worthy of inclusion on the card as well. AEW will have to tread lightly not to water down the PPV card with a match like FTR versus the Gunn sons. That’s what pre-shows are for.

What do you think the final lineup for Full Gear will be? Are you heating up or cooling down on buying the PPV?