Cody Rhodes denies The Elite or CM Punk caused him to leave AEW for WWE

By Geno Mrosko
It certainly appears as though CM Punk will be officially gone from All Elite Wrestling soon enough, as the investigation into his brawl with The Elite after an aggressive post-event media scrum at All Out earlier this year has apparently come to a close or is very close to getting there. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are being teased for a television return and we’ve heard hardly a peep from Punk. At least publicly.

Instead, we’ve been getting members of the pro wrestling media reporting the two sides of the story from sources close to those sides. It’s become something of a public relations battle.

Cody Rhodes found himself dragged into it when it was posited that a bad relationship between himself and the Bucks is what caused him to leave AEW for another run with WWE. He made sure to squash that himself publicly:

In response, The Young Bucks posted a photo of the four of them together:

All’s well that ends well, I suppose. At least for these folks.

