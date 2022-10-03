Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 83

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Sept. 26, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a fairly deep show with eight matches scheduled this week:
- Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams
- Gia Scott & LSG vs. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
- Cheeseburger vs. Lance Archer
- AEW World Trios Champions Lucha Brothers vs. Dante Martin & Tony Deppen
- Abadon vs. Abby Jane
- Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Primal Fear
- The Factory vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero & Danhausen
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...