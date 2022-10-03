Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 83

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Sept. 26, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a fairly deep show with eight matches scheduled this week:

Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams

Gia Scott & LSG vs. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

Cheeseburger vs. Lance Archer

AEW World Trios Champions Lucha Brothers vs. Dante Martin & Tony Deppen

Abadon vs. Abby Jane

Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Primal Fear

The Factory vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero & Danhausen

Enjoy the show!