 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 83

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Sept. 26, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a fairly deep show with eight matches scheduled this week:

  • Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams
  • Gia Scott & LSG vs. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
  • Cheeseburger vs. Lance Archer
  • AEW World Trios Champions Lucha Brothers vs. Dante Martin & Tony Deppen
  • Abadon vs. Abby Jane
  • Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue
  • ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Primal Fear
  • The Factory vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero & Danhausen

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats