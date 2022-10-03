Miro made his CBS prime time debut last night

It’s not the reason why we haven’t seen Miro on AEW television lately (that would be the roster’s lack of cajones, per The Redeemer himself), but we have known for a while that the former TNT champ would be appearing on the new CBS police procedural, East New York.

That series debuted last night (Oct. 2), and sure enough, there was our Bulgarian heartthrob. Miro sent us a reminder right before the show hit the airwaves...

Watch god's favorite fctor in the new show "East New York" premiering today on CBS at 9/8c. Here's a sneak peak. pic.twitter.com/AWcXlXOqXh — Miro (@ToBeMiro) October 3, 2022

East New York is pretty standard network television cop show, but it’s CBS’ attempt at doing one in a post-George Floyd world, so the lead is attempting to implement some reforms to improve relations between the department and the communities they police. Miro isn’t involved in that, though. He plays a Russian bad guy named Nikolai, and is billed under his real name, Miroslav Barnyashev.

SPOILERS FOR THE PREMIER OF EAST NEW YORK FOLLOW...

While some outlets have reported Nikolai is a recurring role for Miro, if it is, he’s gonna be appearing in flashbacks. Nikolai is very clearly shot in the middle of his forehead in the big concluding scene for the episode’s crime-of-the-week plot.

So, it’s a nice gig for The Redeemer, but not one that’s likely to keep him off AEW television. That would be his co-workers’ lack of testicular fortitude.

You can watch the premiere episode of East New York for free on CBS’ website here.