Daddy Ass might be gone for a while after his scissoring hand was mutilated

By Cain A. Knight
Swerve Strickland took matters into his own hands during this week’s (Oct. 28) episode of AEW Rampage.

The former AEW tag team champion rightfully blames Daddy Ass for causing him to lose those belts against The Acclaimed last month. With Halloween right around the corner, Swerve decided to abduct Billy Gunn, tie him to a chair, and mutilate him with pliers:

The camera didn’t show how much damage was done to Billy’s fingers or hands, but Swerve’s goal was to land Daddy Ass in the hospital and cause him to miss the upcoming AEW world tag team championship match on Nov. 19 at Full Gear between The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory.

The most heartbreaking thing about this incident is that Daddy Ass might not be able to scissor with his mangled hand during his birthday bash next week on Dynamite, if he can even be present for the celebration.

Keith Lee was in the ring watching his partner be a total psycho on the video screen, befuddled by the whole thing.

What did you think of this spooky angle, Cagesiders?

