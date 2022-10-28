AEW announces the next world title eliminator tournament

AEW announced that the World Championship Eliminator Tournament is back. As has become customary over the last couple of years, an eight-man tournament will culminate with the final match taking place at the Full Gear pay-per-view, which this year is scheduled on Nov. 19. The winner of the tournament then gets a shot at the world champion on Dec. 14 at Winter is Coming.

Dante Martin and Ethan Page are the only two wrestlers who have officially entered the tournament so far. I can’t remember the last time Dante won a match on Dynamite or Rampage, so it’s not exactly clear how he qualified for a tournament with stakes of this magnitude.

Kenny Omega famously won this tournament over Hangman Page two years ago and went on to defeat Jon Moxley for the title at Winter is Coming 2020. Could that same exact thing happen again this year if Omega is back in the tournament and Moxley retains the title against MJF at Full Gear?

We’ll have to wait for the full bracket reveal to learn which top stars are actually taking part in the tourney this year. Dante and Ethan are not top stars, so I expect bigger names will be added very soon.

Who do you think is going all the way in this year’s tournament, Cagesiders?