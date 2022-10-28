Mike Tyson is returning to AEW

“Iron” Mike Tyson is returning to All Elite Wrestling.

Next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage will take place from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. AEW announced that Tyson will be in the house that night (Nov. 4), and he’ll be serving as a special guest commentator for the evening. This is the same building where Tyson scored several key boxing wins on pay-per-view in the 1980’s.

When we last saw the boxing legend in AEW, he buried the hatchet with Chris Jericho and was an honorary member of the Inner Circle. Does this mean he’ll be a heel announcer and support the Jericho Appreciation Society next week?

One match already announced for the card is an “All-Atlantic City dream match”, where the All-Atlantic champion “can defend against any opponent.” It’s not clear what exactly that means. But if Orange Cassidy retains the title on the Nov. 2 episode of Dynamite against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix, he’ll have to defend it again two days later in Atlantic City.

Will you be tuning in to Rampage next week to hear Iron Mike on commentary and maybe see him KO some fool in the ring?