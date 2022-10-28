Malakai Black releases ‘An elegy of the forgotten’

It was a few AEW crises ago, but for a little while there the contractual statuses of Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews were hot topics. The House of Black pair were rumored to have been contacted by Triple H & team about WWE returns. They were said to be receptive to those overtures, possibly because they were unhappy with their recent AEW booking.

Each man announced they were taking some time off, with Black issuing a statement on his social media denying all the rumors about his employment status and job prospects.

Malakai has been off since All Out, and Matthews last wrestled on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage last month. But it seems they could be on their way back, unless someone has a better explanation for this ominous looking video featuring both men and their House of Black stablemates Brody King & Julia Hart that Black posted on his Twitter and Instagram this afternoon (Oct. 28) with the caption “An elegy of the forgotten”:

An elegy of the forgotten pic.twitter.com/RINNLoUaRi — Malakai Black (@malakaiblxck) October 28, 2022

Tick tock... oh wait, that’s someone else’s gimmick. Still, I think it’s safe to start placing bets on when House of Black will show back up on AEW television. Don’t you?