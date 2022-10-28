Chris Jericho reportedly told CM Punk he was a locker room cancer after All Out brawl

As we’ve been hearing they would, people at AEW have started talking about what happened after All Out. CM Punk’s team offered new details in their version of the then-World champion’s brawl with Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks following his diatribe about them & others at the post-PPV media scrum. Those close to The Elite responded.

Today (Oct. 28), the Chris Jericho camp weighed in.

Ever since what fans and dirt sheets call the Gripebomb and Brawl Out, we’ve heard that Jericho’s been a stabilizing force in the locker room. He, Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson apparently led a talent meeting in the days after the incident, and Jericho & Mox have since signed contract extensions which make their leadership positions official.

Now a report from Fightful Select covers what Jericho did immediately after chaos broke out at NOW Arena on Sept. 5. “Numerous sources” told the site:

Jericho approached CM Punk, unhappy about the Brawl Out fight as well as the nature of the scrum that had just taken place. Jericho told CM Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to the company. Those we’ve spoken to didn’t recount CM Punk’s reply verbatim, but said that he effectively told Jericho it wasn’t his business and needed to leave.

It’s worth noting that things have been chilly between Punk and Jericho since the former’s WWE exit in 2014, with Jericho using his podcast to talk about Punk cutting all ties once they were no longer co-workers, and telling unflattering behind-the-scenes stories about Punk’s WWE days on his cruise. The two men didn’t work a program during Punk’s year at AEW, and were rarely seen together.

And now we know what one Best in the World said to the other on Labor Day. Allegedly.