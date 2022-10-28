Here’s a place to check the results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Tonight’s episode features an AEW world title eliminator match between Jon Moxley and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. This match was a late addition to the card after Wheeler Yuta was pulled from the event due to his double booking with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Also advertised: Wardlow vs. The Kingdom’s Matt Taven for the TNT title, Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo, and much more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR OCT. 28