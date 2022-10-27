Matt Taven & Mike Bennett fired from Impact

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are on hard times lately. They were on the top of the world as Impact tag team champions, then it all came crashing down quickly. First, OGK lost the belts to Heath and Rhino. Then, Honor No More exploded when PCO rebelled. Now, Taven and Bennett have been fired from Impact.

The scene played out to open the Impact Wrestling broadcast.

Taven and Bennett approached head honcho Scott D’Amore about their grievances. They claimed an unsafe working environment with Maria Kanellis being speared by Rhino and Vincent being sent to the hospital after the PCO attack. OGK heaped blame on D’Amore and threatened lawsuits. They won’t allow him to put them in this position ever again.

D’Amore calmed tensions by claiming he appreciates their world class talent in the ring. He gave his word not to put them in a situation like that again. Taven and Bennett were touched by D’Amore’s honor. Taven offered a handshake to signify water under the bridge. D’Amore accepted.

D’Amore lived up to his word... by firing Taven and Bennett. That way they’ll never be in danger again in the Impact Zone.

The departure of Taven and Bennett comes as no surprise, since the Kingdom already landed on their feet in AEW. It was just a matter of time to see how Impact wrote them off television. D’Amore did it in style to get the last laugh in storyline.

How much did you enjoy the Impact run from Matt Taven and Mike Bennett?