AEW changes Rampage card after wrestler is mistakenly double booked with NJPW

Tomorrow night’s (Oct. 27) live episode of AEW Rampage in Uncasville, Connecticut, was supposed to feature a tag team match in the ongoing feud between Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society; Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker was booked for the card.

Oops!

It turns out that Wheeler Yuta is double booked for the night. He was already committed to performing at NJPW’s Rumble on 44th Street event in New York City. As a result, Yuta won’t be at Rampage, and the originally planned tag team match has been pulled from the event.

Wheeler released the following video explaining the situation and apologizing for his error.

Exclusive comments from BCC's @wheeleryuta on double-booking himself to work both #AEWRampage + NJPW tomorrow, but getting his friend #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley to cover! MOX vs @theDaddyMagic in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match LIVE on Rampage

10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/6aKgcWlhHZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

Without Yuta around, Tony Khan has called on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to save the day. It will be Moxley vs. Menard in a world title eliminator match. If Daddy Magic wins the fight, his nipples will be hard enough to earn a future championship match.

