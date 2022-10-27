 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AEW changes Rampage card after wrestler is mistakenly double booked with NJPW

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Tomorrow night’s (Oct. 27) live episode of AEW Rampage in Uncasville, Connecticut, was supposed to feature a tag team match in the ongoing feud between Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society; Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker was booked for the card.

Oops!

It turns out that Wheeler Yuta is double booked for the night. He was already committed to performing at NJPW’s Rumble on 44th Street event in New York City. As a result, Yuta won’t be at Rampage, and the originally planned tag team match has been pulled from the event.

Wheeler released the following video explaining the situation and apologizing for his error.

Without Yuta around, Tony Khan has called on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to save the day. It will be Moxley vs. Menard in a world title eliminator match. If Daddy Magic wins the fight, his nipples will be hard enough to earn a future championship match.

First it was WWE’s Karl Anderson. Now it’s AEW’s Wheeler Yuta. Which wrestler do you think is next to be double booked with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats