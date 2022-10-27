The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Oct. 26) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 997,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished 5th place in the demo rating on cable for the night. NBA programming won the night on cable.

Last week’s low numbers were an outlier because Dynamite was bumped to Tuesday thanks to the MLB playoffs. AEW returned to its regular Wednesday night slot this week, and the viewership and demo rating both fully recovered to where they were two weeks ago. The viewership even climbed up a bit higher, approaching the one million mark.

Next week’s Dynamite includes title matches with Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, a Daddy Ass birthday bash, a Saraya / Britt Baker interview segment, and presumably some follow-up on the impending return of The Elite. Will that be enough to help these numbers grow with Full Gear coming up in a few weeks?

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

