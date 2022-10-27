By my estimation, we haven’t seen Sting on Dynamite or Rampage since he & Darby Allin closed out their feud with House of Black with a Great Muta-assisted win at Grand Slam.
That’s hardly a unique condition at AEW. Darby’s pretty much from the only person from that Sept. 23 match who has been on TV since, and fans routinely bring up the absences of favorites like Miro and Ricky Starks. But as his feud with Jay Lethal picks up steam, Darby explained where his iconic mentor’s been:
"Let me prove myself by myself" @DarbyAllin
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!
“As you can see, Sting hasn’t been here in quite some time. I’m gonna tell you why. About a month ago, I went up to Sting and I told him, ‘Hey, I’m not happy. I’m not happy with where I’m going, I’m not happy with who I am, I just want to crawl into a hole and disappear from the world.’
“And he said, ‘You can’t do that,’ and I said, ‘Why? Why can’t I do that?’ And he told me, ‘Cause you’re Darby Allin, a former TNT champion, the man that convinced me to go out of retirement. And I said, ‘If that’s the case, then let me prove myself — by myself.’”
Allin goes on to address Lethal’s claim he has an old friend who knows Darby’s biggest weakness, but Allin already knows what that is — himself. Jay responded by telling his rival not to worry about the old friend, but to focus on their match next Wednesday on Dynamite.
Will Lethal bring someone else to join him, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh? If so, will Darby regret not brining his unbeaten back-up? Are we headed to a permanent split between the Stinger and his young charge?
Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- Renee Paquette Interviews MJF Live!
- Jon Moxley Defended the AEW World Championship vs Penta El Zero Miedo
- MJF & The Firm’s Relationship Comes Crashing Down
.@ClaudioCSRO systematically taking out the #JerichoAppreciationSociety one by one!
???#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fItLtSwM3z— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
#JerichoAppreciationSociety catch up with @tonyschiavone24 about their match with #BlackpoolCombatClub's @ClaudioCSRO & @WheelerYuta.
#SwerveInOurGlory are now the No. 1 contenders for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, after that incredible match, while #TheGunns waste no time in taking it to #FTR!
It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
@RealBrittBaker @Saraya @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/rmaySN27uA— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson sending a message with that victory over @sammyguevara, after an incredibly physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
"I'm brand new here in AEW and you're going to be looking at a brand new TNT Champion" @MattTaven
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!
We're backstage with @ontheairalex and @ReyFenixMx ahead of @PENTAELZEROM's match where a new match is made.
What a battle and what a victory for @jmehytr tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
.@MadKing1981 talks with @ReneePaquette about his recent behavior.
"You ain't seen nothing yet Darby" @TheLethalJay
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!
