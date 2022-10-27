By my estimation, we haven’t seen Sting on Dynamite or Rampage since he & Darby Allin closed out their feud with House of Black with a Great Muta-assisted win at Grand Slam.

That’s hardly a unique condition at AEW. Darby’s pretty much from the only person from that Sept. 23 match who has been on TV since, and fans routinely bring up the absences of favorites like Miro and Ricky Starks. But as his feud with Jay Lethal picks up steam, Darby explained where his iconic mentor’s been:

"Let me prove myself by myself" @DarbyAllin

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/zZ5KO5T23L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

“As you can see, Sting hasn’t been here in quite some time. I’m gonna tell you why. About a month ago, I went up to Sting and I told him, ‘Hey, I’m not happy. I’m not happy with where I’m going, I’m not happy with who I am, I just want to crawl into a hole and disappear from the world.’ “And he said, ‘You can’t do that,’ and I said, ‘Why? Why can’t I do that?’ And he told me, ‘Cause you’re Darby Allin, a former TNT champion, the man that convinced me to go out of retirement. And I said, ‘If that’s the case, then let me prove myself — by myself.’”

Allin goes on to address Lethal’s claim he has an old friend who knows Darby’s biggest weakness, but Allin already knows what that is — himself. Jay responded by telling his rival not to worry about the old friend, but to focus on their match next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Will Lethal bring someone else to join him, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh? If so, will Darby regret not brining his unbeaten back-up? Are we headed to a permanent split between the Stinger and his young charge?

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Renee Paquette Interviews MJF Live!

Jon Moxley Defended the AEW World Championship vs Penta El Zero Miedo

MJF & The Firm’s Relationship Comes Crashing Down

#SwerveInOurGlory are now the No. 1 contenders for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, after that incredible match, while #TheGunns waste no time in taking it to #FTR!@swerveconfident @RealKeithLee



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wVgJbw7uu2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson sending a message with that victory over @sammyguevara, after an incredibly physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jtGoFbyUF5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

"I'm brand new here in AEW and you're going to be looking at a brand new TNT Champion" @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis @RealWardlow

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/16oIV0xC00 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

What a battle and what a victory for @jmehytr tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qvG0kTT6Cv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

